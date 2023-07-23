Youth dies by ‘suicide’ in Hyderabad after suffering losses in cricket betting

Hyderabad, July 23
A 20-year-old degree student from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide here after he suffered huge losses in cricket betting, police said on Sunday.
He took the extreme step by hanging himself at his hostel room on Saturday night, they said.
Based on preliminary investigation, police said he had incurred huge losses after betting during IPL cricket matches and he had also taken loans. He was in depression and ended his life, they said.
A case was registered at Chikkadpally police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants’ group over viral video
Thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities f...
Punjab suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Bhagwant Mann
BBMB was also in comfortable situation as the Bhakra dam was...
Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27
Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...
Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat
Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...
Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal
As per official, Chinese nationals had made an earlier attem...