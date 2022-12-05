Youth dies seconds after sneezing in Uttar Pradesh; viral video makes ‘heart attack’ trend on Twitter

Meerut, December 5

A shocking incident has been caught on camera in which a seemingly healthy young man is seen walking down a lane with his friends when he sneezes and dies.

The viral video is from Meerut. The youth can be seen walking while talking to his three friends. Suddenly, the youth puts his hands on his chest and sneezes. A second later, he puts his hands on his neck and slumps on the floor.

2 Dec 2022 : 🇮🇳 : A young man died due to 💔 attack💉 while walking.



Why? Because "Cov-ID-AI 💉 strong association with cardiovascular RIP"



Why? Because "India made a record of doing the biggest 💉campaign in human history"



But the gov. says I am not responsible.#heartattack pic.twitter.com/v89e9h5k6o — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) December 4, 2022

The friends reportedly took him to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead. No case has been registered in the matter.

This is in addition to, at least, half a dozen incidents in Uttar Pradesh where young people have been seen slumping to their death while dancing or talking.

Two days ago, a bride collapsed and died on stage after exchanging garlands with her groom.

Medical experts claim that this is a post-covid phenomenon where people suffer massive silent heart attack. IANS

