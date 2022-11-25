Internet suspended for 48 hours after youth is shot dead in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, November 25

Tension erupted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district following a firing incident in which a man was killed. The police imposed a 48-hour shutdown on Internet services after people took to the streets in protest.

Superintendent of Police Aadarsh Siddhu on Friday said two accused had been detained.

On Thursday, four miscreants came on two bikes and shot dead a youth. Chaos was seen on the road soon after the incident. The police blocked the roads, but the killers were not caught. In view of the apprehension of a deteriorating situation, the administration imposed the Internet ban in the district for 48 hours.

ASP Jyeshtha Maitreyi said two brothers, Ibrahim Pathan alias Bhura (34) and Kamruddin alias Tony (22), were going towards Harni Mahadev from Badla intersection in Bhilwara. Around 3.30pm, four miscreants came on two bikes and started firing at Imamuddin and Ibrahim.

They fired three rounds. One bullet hit Ibrahim Pathan, who died. His brother Tony was injured. The miscreants ran away. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and took both to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

After the death of the young man, his family and others created a ruckus at the hospital. As the mob started vandalising the property, the police were informed. The family has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job and Rs 10 lakh to the injured. After an uproar for about half an hour, the police chased them out of the hospital.

Police force was deployed everywhere in the city, including Mahatma Gandhi hospital, Badla Chauraha, Bhimganj, CT Kotwali and the administration banned the Internet for the next 48 hours. The divisional commissioner issued orders regarding this. IANS

#Rajasthan