Yuzvendra Chahal row: Ravi Shastri wants life ban for offender

Mumbai: Reacting to Yuzvendra Chahal’s allegations that a drunk IPL player dangled him from 15th-floor balcony of a hotel, India ex-coach Ravi Shastri has suggested a life ban for the offender. PTI

Veteran Telugu actor Balayya no more

Hyderabad: Telugu actor, producer and director Balayya passed away here on Saturday. He was 96. Coincidentally, it was his birthday, his family said. Balayya produced 10 films and also received awards as producer and director. PTI

Met Dept’s Twitter handle hacked

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department’s (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday. It was not clear who was behind the hacking. This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the heatwave. PTI

60-foot-long steel bridge stolen in Bihar

Sasaram: A 60-foot-long steel bridge was dismantled and stolen by a group of men posing as government officers in Bihar’s Rohtas district, the police said on Saturday. Weighing 500 tonnes, the bridge was built over the Arrah canal in Amiyawar village in 1972.