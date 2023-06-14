Zelenskyy’s key aide asks India to join Ukrainian peace formula

Sandeep Dikshit

Tribune News Release

New Delhi, June 14

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday. Yermak also made a phone call to Celso Amorim, the Chief Advier to the Brazilian President the same day.

The two large developing countries have so far refused to condemn Russia for the conflict in Ukraine.

The phone call to Doval came days after Russia said it was keen to expand ties with Pakistan and the first shipment carrying discounted Russian oil reached Karachi Port. It also comes while India and the US are engaged to the highest levels to effect a decisive breakthrough in their strategic ties.

“The two discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the talks with PM Narendra Modi when he took part in the G7 Summit held in Japan on May 20,” stated the Ukrainian President’s website.

“The main topic of their conversation was the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, the consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points.

“In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Andriy Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event.

“Recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is more relevant than ever - for both Ukraine and the whole world. We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it,” noted the Head of the Presidential Office.

Yermak also briefed Doval in detail on the current situation on the frontline, as well as on Russia’s ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.

Yermak also drew attention to the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and called on India to join the international community in its efforts to eliminate the consequences of this man-made disaster.

“This is one of the largest modern crimes of ecocide. The aggressor has caused an unprecedented man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster, as well as created a threat of a nuclear accident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia NPP. The world must act decisively and urgently to neutralise these global challenges,” he was said to have told Doval.