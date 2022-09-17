Zubair's laptop, devices with FSL: Cops

New Delhi, September 16
The Delhi Police have told the Delhi HC that a laptop and other devices seized from Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair are deposited with the forensic science laboratory for recovering data that needs to be analysed regarding an alleged objectionable tweet posted by him in 2018 against a Hindu deity.
The police made the submissions in an affidavit filed in the HC in response to a plea by Zubair against his arrest and search and seizure exercise in a case related to the alleged objectionable tweet. Zubair has challenged the legality and propriety of a trial court’s order granting the custody of fact-checking website’s founder to the police for four days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin
Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...
Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt
Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas
Delhi High Court had delivered split verdict on petitions se...