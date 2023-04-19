Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval to manufacture generic anti-inflammation drug

New Delhi, April 19
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic Roflumilast tablets used in reducing inflammation in the lungs.
The approval granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for manufacturing and marketing of Roflumilast tablets of strength 250 mcg, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs, which leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is used to prevent the worsening of symptoms in people with severe COPD, it added.
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ Ahmedabad, the company said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data
China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...
Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
The defence minister said the security of the country is the...
Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...
Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning
Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody
Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources
Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...