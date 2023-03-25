1,129 students get degrees

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 24
Former Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema today awarded degrees to 1,129 postgraduate and graduate students, who passed in the year 2018-19 session, during the convocation ceremony held at Mata Gujri College here today. He also presented gold medals to 33 students at the event.
Cheema congratulated the students and said getting a degree was a matter of happiness and honour. He said the students would now have to work hard for their future. Hard work is the only key to success, he said.
College principal Dr Kashmir Singh said the college had also signed academic memorandums of understanding with foreign universities so that the college students could pursue higher education abroad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...