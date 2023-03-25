1,129 students get degrees

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 24

Former Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema today awarded degrees to 1,129 postgraduate and graduate students, who passed in the year 2018-19 session, during the convocation ceremony held at Mata Gujri College here today. He also presented gold medals to 33 students at the event.

Cheema congratulated the students and said getting a degree was a matter of happiness and honour. He said the students would now have to work hard for their future. Hard work is the only key to success, he said.

College principal Dr Kashmir Singh said the college had also signed academic memorandums of understanding with foreign universities so that the college students could pursue higher education abroad.