1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 13

Yadavindra Public School celebrated its 74th annual sports day here today. Around 1,300 students participated in the event to mark ‘YPS at 75’. The YPS Board of Governors, students, their parents and the alumni of the golden and silver jubilee batches witnessed the platinum year celebrations of the school.

The celebrations commenced with the arrival of the chief guest, Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster, Doon School, Dehradun and Chairman, Indian Public Schools’ Conference. A ceremonial flame was lit by the four best athletes of the school. An oath taking ceremony was administered by the school head boy.

The alumni of the golden and the silver jubilee batches of 1972 and 1996, respectively, took part in a race. The unmatched energy of the alumni batches raised the level of enthusiasm in the stadium.