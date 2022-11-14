1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala

Patiala, November 13
Yadavindra Public School celebrated its 74th annual sports day here today. Around 1,300 students participated in the event to mark ‘YPS at 75’. The YPS Board of Governors, students, their parents and the alumni of the golden and silver jubilee batches witnessed the platinum year celebrations of the school.
The celebrations commenced with the arrival of the chief guest, Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster, Doon School, Dehradun and Chairman, Indian Public Schools’ Conference. A ceremonial flame was lit by the four best athletes of the school. An oath taking ceremony was administered by the school head boy.
The alumni of the golden and the silver jubilee batches of 1972 and 1996, respectively, took part in a race. The unmatched energy of the alumni batches raised the level of enthusiasm in the stadium.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309