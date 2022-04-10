1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

Multani Mal Modi College yesterday awarded 1,316 degrees to graduate and post-graduate students during the convocation-2022. Of 1,316 degrees, 571 for the session 2019-20 and 745 for the session 2020-21 were conferred in the faculties of arts, commerce, science, management and computer sciences.

The convocation was dedicated to the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Dr Arvind, Vice- Chancellor, Punjabi University, was the chief guest.

In his convocation address, chief guest Dr Arvind said new educational frameworks and knowledge resources were creating new possibilities in technical fields, information hubs and communication areas. He motivated the students to focus their potential energies for reconstructing a more humane and democratic society. —