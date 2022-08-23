1,550 patients avail benefits at five Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 22

At least 1,550 people have already taken benefit of the newly launched “Aam Aadmi Clinics” in the district since their launch on August 15. As to medical tests, however, only 153 tests could be conducted at the five Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district so far.

Aam Aadmi Clinics opened at the Punjab Language Department, Jhill village, Nabha town, Ghagga town and Retgarh village on the occasion of Independence Day.

Of the five Aam Aadmi Clinics, the one at Jhill village has the highest OPD count with 388 followed by Rethgarh clinic where 382 people have registered themselves for treatment so far. The Aam Aadmi Clinic at Ghagga had OPD count of 186 since its launch.

Aam Aadmni Clinics are operating from 8 am to 2 pm every day. The clinics remain shut on Sundays.

Health Officials informed that clinics were equipped to offer 41 lab tests. Only 153 test samples have been collected at the five centres so far. At Ghagga, only two tests have been done. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Clinic at Rethgarh has conducted eight tests. It has been learnt that some clinics do not have adequate staff for sample collection.

Residents claimed that they were getting those medicines at clinics, which were not available at other government health centres. Villagers, who visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Rethgarh, said now, they need not go to far off Civil Hospital in Samana.