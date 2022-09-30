 1,829 votes polled, result today : The Tribune India

Gymkhana Poll

1,829 votes polled, result today

1,829 votes polled, result today

Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal cast their votes during the Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahendra Club elections in Patiala on Thursday. Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 29

The elections to the prestigious Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahendra Club were held after formation of a new election committee just hours before the polling today.

A member cast their votes during the Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahendra Club elections in Patiala on Thursday. Rajesh Sachar

As many as 1,829 members of the club cast their votes. In comparison to the chaos that had been witnessed on the club premises for the past few days, the footfall was less on the polling day.

Posts up for grabs

  • The polling was held for a post each of the club president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, along with seven executive members.
  • Dr Manjit Singh of the Progressive United Group was elected unopposed to the post of vice-president.

New poll panel hours before polling

  • Club president Sudhir Verma said following suspension of the committee on Wednesday evening, the club members amicably formed another three-member committee early morning on Thursday.
  • The panel, with Rakesh Gupta, an advocate and the Returning Officer, Himanshu Sharma and Kuldeep Kaushal as its members, was approved in the General House held thereafter followed by casting of votes.

The club is one of the oldest in the North India. It has 2,850 members, including senior and retired doctors, engineers and actors, living in various parts of the country.

For the first time, the club election was marred by disorder — from a controversy over withdrawal of the candidature of some members to alleged misbehaviour on the premises and suspension of the election committee by the Returning Officer merely 12 hours before voting.

Club president Sudhir Verma said following suspension of the committee last evening, the club members amicably formed another three-member committee early morning today. The committee was then approved in the General House held thereafter followed by casting of votes. The committee members were Rakesh Gupta, an advocate and the Returning Officer, Himanshu Sharma and Kuldeep Kaushal.

A number of club members decided against exercising their right to franchise and did not turn up on the day of polling. A member said, “Unfortunately, the club has taken the shape of a political battleground. We all are supposed to work as a family. Therefore, I decided not to cast a vote this time.”

The casting of votes continued till 8 pm today.

The results will be declared tomorrow.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

2
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

3
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

4
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

5
Sports

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

6
Trending

Sara Ali Khan rides Maruti’s Alto 800; ‘Arre baap re itni sasti car’, troll netizens

7
Delhi

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

8
Punjab

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

9
Amritsar

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

10
Punjab

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...

Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations as Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge likely consensus face

Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face

Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...

Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J-K

2 encounters break out in Shopian and Baramulla in J-K

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...


Cities

View All

In daylight robbery, armed men take away gold, cash from house

In daylight robbery, armed men take away gold, cash from house

Cyber criminals on prowl, man duped of Rs 20 lakh

Don’t burn stubble, make it a source of income: Expert

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

Two houses merged to run liquor vend

IAF drill: 4-hour daily flight curbs at airport

Heritage tree panel formed: Admn to HC

Sec 42 woman bitten by snake in kitchen, dies

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

~38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Rs 38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Youth distributes free books to spread Bhagat Singh's ideology

DC office staff protest over pending demands

39-yr-old Youth Akali Dal leader dies in Rishikesh

Power supply to Cong Bhawan snapped

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Ludhiana: Last day to pay property tax today, get 10% rebate

Land acquisition coming in way of Ludhiana-Ropar expressway

LIT, Ludhiana MC cross swords over building control in 'handed-over' colonies

Brother duo of Ludhiana booked for rape, 1 nabbed

College non-teaching staff stage protest, seek parity in pay scales

College non-teaching staff stage protest, seek parity in pay scales

Varsity calls off Oct 8 Sartaj event