1,829 votes polled, result today

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 29

The elections to the prestigious Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahendra Club were held after formation of a new election committee just hours before the polling today.

A member cast their votes during the Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahendra Club elections in Patiala on Thursday. Rajesh Sachar

As many as 1,829 members of the club cast their votes. In comparison to the chaos that had been witnessed on the club premises for the past few days, the footfall was less on the polling day.

Posts up for grabs The polling was held for a post each of the club president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, along with seven executive members.

Dr Manjit Singh of the Progressive United Group was elected unopposed to the post of vice-president. New poll panel hours before polling Club president Sudhir Verma said following suspension of the committee on Wednesday evening, the club members amicably formed another three-member committee early morning on Thursday.

The panel, with Rakesh Gupta, an advocate and the Returning Officer, Himanshu Sharma and Kuldeep Kaushal as its members, was approved in the General House held thereafter followed by casting of votes.

The club is one of the oldest in the North India. It has 2,850 members, including senior and retired doctors, engineers and actors, living in various parts of the country.

For the first time, the club election was marred by disorder — from a controversy over withdrawal of the candidature of some members to alleged misbehaviour on the premises and suspension of the election committee by the Returning Officer merely 12 hours before voting.

A number of club members decided against exercising their right to franchise and did not turn up on the day of polling. A member said, “Unfortunately, the club has taken the shape of a political battleground. We all are supposed to work as a family. Therefore, I decided not to cast a vote this time.”

The casting of votes continued till 8 pm today.

The results will be declared tomorrow.