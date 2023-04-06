1-day seminar on National Education Policy organised

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

The School of Languages and Public Relations Cell, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), organised a seminar on ‘National Education Policy-2020: Opportunities with Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute’ on the campus here today.

Director of Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute (SICI) Prachi Kaul, the resource person for the session, said, “SICI facilitates capacity building of scholars and faculty, enabling them to contribute to a comprehensive framework of the policy that would change the face of education in India.”

VC Prof Karamjeet Singh, said, “The paradigm shift in education has a special thrust on experiential learning and critical thinking.”