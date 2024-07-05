1 killed, another hurt as car, bike collide in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 4
A person died and another was injured in a bike-car collision near the Usha Mata Mandir Bypass at Bassi Pathana. The deceased has been identified as Karnail Singh, a resident of Mullapur village, and Mahima Singh was injured in the accident. After first aid, the injured person was referred to Patiala Government Hospital.
