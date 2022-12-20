10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

The police have registered a case against 10 individuals, including a son of a former MLA, in a case of development of illegal colony in an area nearby Jalalpur and Naseerpur villages without requisite permission from the Patiala Development Authority (PDA).

The individuals have been accused of developing and selling residential plots in an illegal colony. The colony has been developed in an area falling under the ambit of the PDA.

Patiala SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon said they have registered the case at the Patiala Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act on a complaint lodged by Sanjeev Kumar, Junior Engineer at PDA.

Officials said Kumar filed a complaint at the SSP office that the suspects had developed a colony on four acres of land at the two villages without the requisite permission of the PDA.

The suspects are said to have been selling plots in the colony by bypassing laws. Development of a residential or commercial area for plots above 1,000 sq m of land can be done only with permissions from subsequent authorities.

The complainant stated that the suspects had failed to register their property and seek a licence for the purpose.

The police found that the four acres of land had been developed without the consent of any administrative authority. They also looked into the revenue records for the same. A case was then registered against the suspects.

Those booked have been identified as Amrik Singh, Harjit Kaur, Gurvinder Singh, Pushpinder Sigh, Santokh Singh, Rajinder Singh, Manjit Singh, Kamaldeep Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Gagandeep Singh, son of former MLA Madan Lal.