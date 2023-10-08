10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 7

Modern Senior Secondary School hosted the inaugural Sardar Mohan Singh Inter-School Debate today as part of its 75-year celebrations. Ten schools participated in it. They spoke on the topic, “Artificial Intelligence is a Threat to Humanity”.

St Peter’s Academy won first position, followed by Our Lady of Fatima School and DAV Public School at second and third spot respectively. Individually, first place was won by Ekam Deol of Our Lady of Fatima, followed by Srishti Arora of Modern Senior Secondary School and Harshvir Singh of St Peter’s Academy.

The debate was judged by a panel comprising journalist Vipin Pubby, wellness coach Jas K Shan and Professor Prashant Rana, from Thapar University.

