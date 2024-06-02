10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village

Patiala, June 1
Nearly 10 shops selling plastic goods were gutted in flames at Jakhal Road in Patran on Saturday. The incident took place during the morning when smoke began emitting from a plastic shop. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. As the fire broke out, the shopkeepers started taking out the plastic products kept in the shop. They said it did not take long for the fire to spread to nine shops on the other side.
Residents of the area gathered at the scene and began dousing the flames with sand and buckets of water. The shopkeepers complained that the fire tenders arrived nearly three hours after the incident, adding that by that time their valuables were gutted in the flames.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur and the AAP Lok Sabha candidate, Dr Balbir Singh, expressed grief over the incident and offered assistance to the people who lost valuable items in the fire.
This is the second major fire incident here in two days. On Friday, 15 makeshift shops selling ready-made garments were gutted in flames at Choti Baradari.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind
The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route
Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6
BJP likely to form government for 3rd consecutive term
Sikkim Assembly poll results: Ruling SKM wins 7 seats, leading in 24; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing
SKM leading in other 24 of the 32 Assembly seats
Heat wave, 100-day agenda: PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today
PMO has received 15 lakh suggestions for the 100-day program...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail
Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail ...