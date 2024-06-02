10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 1

Nearly 10 shops selling plastic goods were gutted in flames at Jakhal Road in Patran on Saturday. The incident took place during the morning when smoke began emitting from a plastic shop. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. As the fire broke out, the shopkeepers started taking out the plastic products kept in the shop. They said it did not take long for the fire to spread to nine shops on the other side.

Residents of the area gathered at the scene and began dousing the flames with sand and buckets of water. The shopkeepers complained that the fire tenders arrived nearly three hours after the incident, adding that by that time their valuables were gutted in the flames.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur and the AAP Lok Sabha candidate, Dr Balbir Singh, expressed grief over the incident and offered assistance to the people who lost valuable items in the fire.

This is the second major fire incident here in two days. On Friday, 15 makeshift shops selling ready-made garments were gutted in flames at Choti Baradari.

