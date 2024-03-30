10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

The police have booked the owner of a bakery for causing death by negligence and offering poisonous food items five days after a 10-year-old, Manvi, died after eating her birthday cake. The family of the victim alleged that their daughter died right after eating her birthday cake. They added that the other members of the family fell ill too.

The victim’s mother, Kajal, said they celebrated their daughter’s birthday on March 24 and ordered a cake. She said that soon after eating the cake, their daughter’s condition deteriorated, and she began vomiting, adding that other family members also fell ill. Kajal said that by the next morning, their daughter had passed away.

A case has been registered against the bakery shop owner under Sections 273 and 304A of the IPC on the basis of the statement of the victim’s mother.

The police said post-mortem of the victim was conducted and action would be taken after receiving the report.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur ordered a probe into the matter.

The health official said, "The girl's family visited me on Thursday. I told them to lodge a formal complaint with the police and with the Health Department. Food teams were instructed to visit the house and collect samples of the cake."

