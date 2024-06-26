10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 25

Kavalnain Kaur, a Class 4 student from the city, won a silver medal in the U-10 category in the National Fencing Championship at Cuttack. Kavalnain, the daughter of a dentist couple, Dr Mandeep Singh Matta and Dr Manjot Kaur, took up this sport at 6 years of age and trained under the guidance of four different coaches.

She previously won a gold medal in the U-10 category and a silver in the under-12 category at both the state and district levels. In nationals, she won all bouts against the first pool of candidates from Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka. In the knockout round, she scored over her opponent from Kerala with points (15-4), from Chandigarh with points (15-5), and from Haryana with points (15-6).

She registered a win over her opponent from Delhi with 15-5; the final knockout was with Manipur, with which she scored 11-15 points.

