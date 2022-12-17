100 units of blood donated to PGI bank

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 16

Baba Moti Ram Mehra Blood Donation Society, Fatehgarh Sahib, organised a blood donation camp at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on the eve of Sankranti here today. More than 100 units of blood were collected by the of PGI Blood Bank, Chandigarh, led by Dr Simranjit Kaur.

Addressing the gathering, Karnail Singh Panjoli, member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said there was an acute shortage of blood in the state and could be collected only through donations and could not be manufactured in factories. He said every drop of blood was precious as it saved lives. Panjoli called upon the youth to donate blood.