106 Punjabi University students get job offers

Patiala, May 3
Over 50 companies offered jobs and another 10 offered internships for more than 106 students of Punjabi University during the placement drive on Tuesday. University authorities said IndiaMart, Executive, Property Pistol, Trident, Dealer Matix, HUL, Larsen and Toubro were among the companies offered jobs for students.
They said a maximum package of Rs 10 lakh was offered for final placement and a maximum stipend of Rs 15,000 per month was also offered for internship.
The selected students have been allowed to join jobs as per the university rules and regulations, they said. They said the 4th phase of placements would start in the month of June.
