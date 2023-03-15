108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 14

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney took stock of the wheat procurement process in the district today. The administration has allotted 108 purchase centres for the procurement of wheat.

The DC directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates to depute nodal officers in their respective sub-divisions and to share information about them with her office. She instructed the officials to ensure cleanliness, availability of electricity, drinking water and bathrooms at the mandis.

Sakshi asked the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, district market officers, market committees and their secretaries, officials of the Transport Department and heads of procurement agencies to ensure there were no lapses in providing the facilities.

She also directed the SDMs to keep a focus on cleanliness activities at the procurement sites.

She said weighing scales and tarpaulins should be provided at the centres.

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department said they were ensuring provision of all requisite commodities at the centres.