10th annual day celebrated

Patiala: Delhi Public School celebrated its 10th annual day, “Anandotsav 2022”, at the auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law today. The meritorious students were awarded at the event. Ramesh Talwar, the pro-vice Chairman of the school thanked the guests and the parents for being present at the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...