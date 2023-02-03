11.50-gm heroin, 12K intoxicating tablets seized

Patiala, February 2
The Nabha and Patran police seized 4.5 gram and 7 gram of heroin from peddlers in separate cases. The police have registered cases under various sections of the NDPS Act.
Officials at Nabha Sadar police station said a case was registered against Nirmala Kaur of Rohti Chhanna village after she 4.5 gram of heroin was seized from her possession.
Ved Prakash of the Rohti police post said they had received a tip-off that the suspect was at her village, waiting to deliver the drugs to another individual. The police reached the site and arrested her.
In another case, the police had laid a check-post at Dhabi Gujran village where they intercepted a vehicle for checking. The police seized 7 gram of heroin along with 1,200 intoxicating tablets. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act against has been registered against Harpal Singh of Maulviwala village and Hardeep Singh of Karimnagar village.
