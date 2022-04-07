12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

In a bid to check adulteration in milk and milk products, a special team of the Ludhiana Health Department seized a huge quantity of paneer and skimmed milk powder from a milk chilling centre and a paneer manufacturing unit at Chutehra village in Samana block today.

The state Health Department on the directions of the Punjab Health Minister has initiated a special drive against food adulteration wherein inter-district raids are being conducted.

Led by Ludhiana District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh, health officials seized 620-kg paneer and 12,500 kg of skimmed milk powder. Besides, the health teams also found 13 kg of fat spread on the premises of the milk chilling centre. It has been learnt that health officials reportedly had suspected that adulterants are being used to manufacture paneer there. DHO Gurpreet said they had collected the samples and sent them to the food testing laboratory in Kharar. Health officials said that in all 11 food samples, including that of at the milk chilling centre, were collected from the Samana block of the district today. —