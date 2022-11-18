12 fake Scheduled Caste certificates cancelled in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Department in Punjab has issued an order cancelling the fake Schedule Caste certificates of 12 persons of Alampur village in Patiala district.

Divulging details, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said that on March 19, 2020, Udham Singh and Balvir Singh of Alampur village submitted a complaint against 15 persons, who had made fake Scheduled caste certificates.

Dr Baljit Kaur said to verify the authenticity of the social status certificates, there is a state-level scrutiny committee. This committee gave several opportunities for hearing to the persons concerned and ordered them to submit copies of their caste certificates for verification. After this, caste certificates were presented by 3 of the 15 persons.

Cabinet Minister said according to the report of Tehsildar Patiala, Scheduled Caste certificates were not submitted by 12 persons. She said the committee, while examining the records, found that 12 persons belonging to Alampur village had made fake Scheduled Caste certificates, whereas they belonged to the Rajput caste. They have been identified as Kasmir Singh, son of Inder Singh, Amandeep Singh, son of Bhag Singh, Vicky, son of Bhag Singh, Manjit Kaur, wife of Bhag Singh, Angrej Singh, son of Kashmir Singh, Kulwant Kaur, wife of Baljit Singh, Jaswant Singh, son of Swaran Singh, Swaran Singh, son of Pala Singh, Gurpreet Singh, son of Swaran Singh, Balvir Kaur, wife of Swaran Singh, Davinder Singh, son of Sewa Singh and Narinder Singh, son of Sewa Singh.

The committee has ordered to cancel the Scheduled Caste certificates and confiscate the wrongly made documents.