 12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition : The Tribune India

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

The suspects in custody of Patiala police. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 7

The police have solved more than 30 cases of loot, snatching, attempt to murder and theft with the arrest of 12 members of a gang of robbers. The police have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from them.

SSP Varun Sharma said the gang used to target people late at night. They used to attack people with sharp weapons and robbed them of motorcycles, cash, mobile phones, purses and jewellery, he said.

He said a number of criminal cases of loot, snatching, attempt to murder, theft had been registered against the gang members in Patiala and Sangrur. They were out on bail in some cases but wanted in others.

“With their arrest, the cases of Punjabi University students being robbed at night were also solved. Videos of such robberies had gone viral on social media,” the SSP said.

He said a police team, along with CIA staff, acted upon a tip-off and arrested suspect Akashdeep Singh, alias Bunty, of Kakrala village; Lovepreet Singh, alias Shikari, of Kadrabad village of Samana; Harpreet Singh Yakka of Lalochhi village of Samana, Harmanpreet Singh Chidi of Sangatpura Mohalla in Nabha, Monu Shooter of Ekta Colony near Thuhi Road in Nabha, Jaspinder Singh Nanu of Thuhi Road, Nabha, whenthey were travelling from Sanour.

Six other suspects, arrested at the main chowk near the bypass, are: Happy of Lalouchhi village in Samana, Sehajpreet Singh of Hussainpur Jollan village, Karanveer Singh, alias Karan, of village Rajpura in Bhawanigarh of Sangrur; Gopal Singh of Lalouchhi village in Sadar Samana, Jaswinder Singh, alias Jass Bhangu, of Akata Colony, Nabha; and Gagandeep Singh Guddu, a resident of Rakhra village.

The police have seized a .12 bore rifle, a .315 bore pistol and 14 motorcycles, along with eight sharp weapons and jewellery, from the suspects.

They were presented in the court and remanded in police custody. Further investigation is underway.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

5
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Punjab

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada


Cities

View All

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Five smugglers arrested with heroin, drug proceeds

Two nabbed with 1.75-kg heroin

Showers bring respite from summer heat

No count of e-rickshaws rolling on city roads

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Bodycams for staff at grain market

2 land in police net for duping 15 of Rs 2.27 cr

Residents get inflated water bills, avg invoicing blamed

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Commercialisation of Gurdwara Road: Ludhiana residents seek vigilance probe

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

ITI employees stage protest over demands

Six cellphones recovered from jail inmates