12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 7

The police have solved more than 30 cases of loot, snatching, attempt to murder and theft with the arrest of 12 members of a gang of robbers. The police have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from them.

SSP Varun Sharma said the gang used to target people late at night. They used to attack people with sharp weapons and robbed them of motorcycles, cash, mobile phones, purses and jewellery, he said.

He said a number of criminal cases of loot, snatching, attempt to murder, theft had been registered against the gang members in Patiala and Sangrur. They were out on bail in some cases but wanted in others.

“With their arrest, the cases of Punjabi University students being robbed at night were also solved. Videos of such robberies had gone viral on social media,” the SSP said.

He said a police team, along with CIA staff, acted upon a tip-off and arrested suspect Akashdeep Singh, alias Bunty, of Kakrala village; Lovepreet Singh, alias Shikari, of Kadrabad village of Samana; Harpreet Singh Yakka of Lalochhi village of Samana, Harmanpreet Singh Chidi of Sangatpura Mohalla in Nabha, Monu Shooter of Ekta Colony near Thuhi Road in Nabha, Jaspinder Singh Nanu of Thuhi Road, Nabha, whenthey were travelling from Sanour.

Six other suspects, arrested at the main chowk near the bypass, are: Happy of Lalouchhi village in Samana, Sehajpreet Singh of Hussainpur Jollan village, Karanveer Singh, alias Karan, of village Rajpura in Bhawanigarh of Sangrur; Gopal Singh of Lalouchhi village in Sadar Samana, Jaswinder Singh, alias Jass Bhangu, of Akata Colony, Nabha; and Gagandeep Singh Guddu, a resident of Rakhra village.

The police have seized a .12 bore rifle, a .315 bore pistol and 14 motorcycles, along with eight sharp weapons and jewellery, from the suspects.

They were presented in the court and remanded in police custody. Further investigation is underway.