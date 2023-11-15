13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 14

During this Diwali, as many as 13 incidents of fire were reported from across the city, as confirmed by fire officials. All the fire incidents were minor and no casualties were reported. A prompt and efficient response from the city’s firefighting units, comprising a fleet of more than 20 fire tenders from various stations, played a crucial role in swiftly containing the fires. The coordinated efforts by the firefighting teams helped prevent any escalation of the situation, ensuring the safety of residents.

Among the reported incidents, one involved a shop in the town of Rajpura catching fire. In the remaining 12 cases, the fires were attributed to the combustion of garbage due to the bursting of firecrackers. Fire officials emphasised the importance of responsible burning of crackers and proper disposal of waste to avoid such incidents in the future.

