13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Patiala, October 3
The Patiala police, in a special operation, arrested 13 persons for gambling at Sanauri Adda and recovered around Rs 60.50 lakh from their possession.
The police have booked the suspects under Sections 3, 13 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.
Inspector GS Sikand, who was leading the special team, said the accused had been identified as Gurmukh Singh, Gurdhian Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bindu, Raju, Suraj, Ravi Kumar, Lal Bhadur, Sunder Pal, Ravi Kumar, Balihar Singh, Parmod and Punan.
He said the suspects were gambling at a shop being used as an illegal government lottery centre.
He said the suspects were duping people under the pretext of giving government lottery tickets, and making false claims of doubling their ticket money in case they didn’t win the lottery.
The suspects were found allegedly gambling on money made from selling fake tickets.
The police said the suspects failed to produce licence or document mandating them to sell government lottery tickets.
“We will not spare anyone involved in any kind of illegal activities. More raids will be conducted in the city to stop illegal activity,” said GS Sikand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand avalanche: Over 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...