13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

The Patiala police, in a special operation, arrested 13 persons for gambling at Sanauri Adda and recovered around Rs 60.50 lakh from their possession.

The police have booked the suspects under Sections 3, 13 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector GS Sikand, who was leading the special team, said the accused had been identified as Gurmukh Singh, Gurdhian Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bindu, Raju, Suraj, Ravi Kumar, Lal Bhadur, Sunder Pal, Ravi Kumar, Balihar Singh, Parmod and Punan.

He said the suspects were gambling at a shop being used as an illegal government lottery centre.

He said the suspects were duping people under the pretext of giving government lottery tickets, and making false claims of doubling their ticket money in case they didn’t win the lottery.

The suspects were found allegedly gambling on money made from selling fake tickets.

The police said the suspects failed to produce licence or document mandating them to sell government lottery tickets.

“We will not spare anyone involved in any kind of illegal activities. More raids will be conducted in the city to stop illegal activity,” said GS Sikand.