13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

As many as 13 out of the 117 MLAs elected in the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha were students of Punjabi University, Patiala. This includes Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Health minister Dr Vijay Singla, among others.

CM Mann did BCom from a college in Sunam while Malerkotla MLA Mohammad Jameel Ur Rehman completed his PhD in 2015-16. Budhlada MLA Principal Budhram did postgraduation from the campus, Fatehgarh MLA Lakhvir Singh completed LLB, Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur did MPhil and Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Kohli completed MA in political science.

Payal MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Rajpura MLA Neena Mittal, Rampura Phul MLA Balkar Sidhu, Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh also studied at the university. —