13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 2

Patiala girl Harnoor Kaur Nagra brought laurels to the city by winning a silver medal in the DAV National Games, which concluded at DAV University, Jalandhar, on December 31.

The 13-year-old judo player won the medal in the U-19 age group in the 63-kg category while competing with a player six years elder to her.

Earlier this year, Harnoor had won a gold medal in the National School Games at the state level, a silver medal in the Punjab Khed Mela and a gold medal in the DAV cluster state-level competition.

“DAV Global School principal Sandeep Renu and my coach Surinder Walia motivated me and helped me excel in this sport,” said Harnoor, who aims to represent India in this event.