14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 10

The state government has launched a three-day Pulse Polio Campaign under which approximately 25,000 officials would vaccinate 14.75 lakh children up to five years of age. The drive will be conducted in 12 districts.

Punjab Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh launched the drive at the Tripuri Community Health Centre today.

The Health Minister said this Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) Pulse Polio round would be conducted from December 10 to 12 in 12 districts — Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Pathankot, Patiala, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran. He said, “The high-risk areas comprising migrant population, such as brick kilns, construction sites, slums and settlements, will be focused on.”

During the event, Health Services Director (Family Welfare) Dr Hitinder Kaur said all logistics are in place to make the campaign successful. She added the Health Department has deputed approximately 25,000 personnel — such as ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and ANMs, among others — to vaccinate children.

Dr Balbir administered oral polio vaccine drops to children at the Tripuri event. Addressing the gathering, he said the state government has been making efforts to ensure that under this programme, the vaccine would reach the beneficiaries to ward off the dreadful disease.

“Our country is polio-free, but this vaccination becomes important to maintain this status. There is still the danger of polio reaching us from neighbouring countries,” he added.

Dr Balbir urged the parents and guardians to take their children aged under five to the nearest polio booth so that no child misses out on the vaccine.

DC Sakshi Sawhney assured the gathering that she has directed all the departments concerned to make efforts to ensure the success of this campaign.