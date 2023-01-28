14 held for flying kites using Chinese string

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 27

The district police have arrested 14 persons for allegedly flying kites with Chinese dor on the eve of Basant Panchami and seized 22 rolls of the banned string from them. SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said the state government had banned the use of Chinese dor for flying kites and the police had launched a campaign to create awareness in this regard.

He said acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids in Amloh, Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khamano towns of the district and nabbed 14 persons flying kites with Chinese string. He said those arrested were identified as Devinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Randhir Singh, Amritpal Singh, alias Lalu, Sanjay Kumar, Ram Chander Yadav, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh; Jasbir Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Jakhwali village, Suraj Singh, alias Karan, Mangat Ram, Baljinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, all residents of Amloh; Harsh Kumar, Dilpreet Singh and Sukhvinder Singh, all residents of Sirhind.

The SP said all were booked under Section 188 of the IPC and were released on bail.