140 students enjoy trip to Science City

Patiala, October 16
The training placement and career guidance cell at Government Bikram College of Commerce has arranged an educational trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala.
The trip was organised under the scheme for career counselling by government colleges for students.
A group of 140 students along with 9 staff members visited Science City in Kapurthala. They paid a visit to various spots such as the virtual science gallery, math gallery and sports gallery at the Science City and got to know about dinosaurs as well. The students also learned about Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, and other important scientific figures.
