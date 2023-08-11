15 booked for clash at Tripuri temple

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 10

A day after a scuffle and an incident of stone-pelting at a temple in Tripuri here, the police today booked nearly 15 persons, including nine by name.

The FIR has been registered against Sanjay Jain, Naresh Jain, residents near Kashmirian Gurdwara, Pradeep Sharma, Jagmohan Kumar of Ghuman Nagar, Charanjit, Prince, Yadvinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Harpreet Singh and five to six unidentified persons on a complaint of Ashok Kumar.

The police said the complainant stated they were contesting a court case in a property dispute with the suspects. He said while some of the members of the temple committee and shopkeepers were sitting and waiting for the police at the temple, the accused came and attacked them with stones. A number of persons were injured in the incident.

The complainant claimed that the suspects also entered the temple premises and hurled stones inside. He claimed that a number of persons, including Sunil Banga, Krishan Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and others, were injured in the attack.

The police have registered a case under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (offence committed by any member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.