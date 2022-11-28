15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

Punjabi University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 15 hospitals, radiology centres and laboratories in the district to provide health services to its employees at the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates.

The facilities include Excel Health Care, Sodhi Eye Hospital, Alpha Radiology Centre, Jeevan Hospital, Rapid Laboratory, Balaji Heart and Eye Centre, all in Patiala, and Neelam Hospital, Rajpura.

Regina Maini, SMO, Punjabi University, said, “Earlier, 15 hospitals were empanelled with us. Now, university employees (both retired and working) and their dependents can get various services offered by more hospitals at the CGHS rates on production of ID card and government health card.”