150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 22

The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) has launched a scheme for allotment of 150 residential plots at PDA Enclave, Dhuri, with plots measuring 150, 200, 250, 300 and 400 square yards.

Officials of the Housing and Urban Development Department said the plots measuring up to 250 square yards had been priced at Rs 12,000 per square yard. Price of the plots above the given size has been fixed at Rs 14,000 per square yard. They said the applicants would pay 10 per cent of the plot with the application form. The successful applicants would be required to pay 15 per cent of the total amount within 30 days of issuance of letter of intent. The remaining amount would be paid in lump-sum or in installments.

Officials said the PDA Enclave, Dhuri, is situated on the Dhuri-Sangrur main road and added that state-of-the-art civic amenities would be provided there.

Meanwhile, interested individuals will also be able to submit online applications. The scheme will close on October 14.