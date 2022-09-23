150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Patiala, September 22
The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) has launched a scheme for allotment of 150 residential plots at PDA Enclave, Dhuri, with plots measuring 150, 200, 250, 300 and 400 square yards.
Officials of the Housing and Urban Development Department said the plots measuring up to 250 square yards had been priced at Rs 12,000 per square yard. Price of the plots above the given size has been fixed at Rs 14,000 per square yard. They said the applicants would pay 10 per cent of the plot with the application form. The successful applicants would be required to pay 15 per cent of the total amount within 30 days of issuance of letter of intent. The remaining amount would be paid in lump-sum or in installments.
Officials said the PDA Enclave, Dhuri, is situated on the Dhuri-Sangrur main road and added that state-of-the-art civic amenities would be provided there.
Meanwhile, interested individuals will also be able to submit online applications. The scheme will close on October 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...