16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 8

During the cordon and search operation (CASO), 16 persons were arrested and 14 cases were registered. The police also recovered a huge quantity of drugs along with Rs 1.25 lakh from the arrested persons. The police also nabbed two proclaimed offenders (PO) during this operation.

Addressing mediapersons, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that a total of 24 nakas were laid by the police at different locations, including an interstate area near the Haryana border, inter-district nakas, bus terminus and drug hotspots, to nab anti-social elements. He added that the police recovered 1.1kg of opium, 1,450 habit-forming tablets, 1.5 kg of cannabis, 10 g of heroin, 30 g of intoxicants, 120 bottles of liquor and two motorcycles.

Later during the day, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney conducted a check to review the work for skill development of addicts under the Punjab Skill Development Mission and Saket Hospital’s Model Drug De-addiction Centre. Sawhney also urged individuals who are struggling with addiction to seek help from the Saket Hospital helpline (0175-2213385).