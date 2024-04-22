16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

As many as 16 passengers were injured, with two of them sustaining serious injuries, when a government-run PRTC bus collided with a tipper truck on the Cheeka-Patiala road here this morning. The injured were admitted to different hospitals.

The bus was en-route to Cheeka from Patiala when it collided head-on with the tipper truck. The bus entered the nearby farm after the collision and turned turtle.

Local residents and commuters swung into action and took out the injured out of the bus. The bus conductor, Satnam Singh, could be taken out after an hour of the rescue efforts.

Struggling against the wreckage, people managed to shatter the bus’s windows to free the trapped passengers. The local police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital where many were administered first aid, while many others were admitted with wounds and fractures.

The police said they were yet to record statements and only a detailed probe would reveal the exact circumstances leading to the collision. “Our investigations are still on,” they said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PRTC