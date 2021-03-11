16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, August 11
Punjabi University has stopped two master’s courses (MEd and MA) at 16 private colleges after the institutions were found flouting the university laws with dummy faculty, fake students and other violations. The university has also stopped the BEd course at three other colleges. All these colleges have been directed to fulfil the criteria required for hiring teachers, infrastructure and others and send a report within 6 to 8 weeks.
In May this year, the university had issued show-cause notices to 16 private colleges affiliated to it over recruitment of unqualified staff, non-attendance of students, dummy teachers on the campuses, less payment to teachers and poor infrastructure among other matters.
University teams had checked the places upon receipt of complaints and found fraud and violations. The colleges had uploaded fake and wrong information about their student strength and faculty on the university website.
Sources said the university was receiving related complaints for the past five years, but no action had been initiated against those colleges.
Officials said some colleges were found holding classes in buildings of other colleges, while a boys’ hostel was being run from the building of one of the girls’ colleges. Further, the colleges were functioning with unqualified teachers.
In a letter to one of the colleges, the university pointed out that it had repeatedly been written regarding lapses but to no avail. Therefore, the university has decided to stop new admissions for MEd and MA courses at the college from the session 2022-23 onwards.
Gurpreet Singh Lehal, Dean, College Development Council, Punjabi University, said, “We had sent notices regarding violations to the colleges. Now, admission to BEd courses has been stopped at three colleges. Similarly, 16 colleges have been directed not to admit students in MEd and MA courses. They have been directed to file a report regarding building infrastructure, availability of principal, teaching staff, provisions at labs and other lapses.”
Were issued show-cause notice in May
- In May this year, Punjabi University issued show-cause notice to 16 private colleges over recruitment of unqualified staff, non-attendance of students, dummy teachers on the campuses, less payment to teachers and poor infrastructure
- University teams checked colleges on receipt of complaints and found fraud and violations galore
- The colleges were found to have uploaded fake and wrong information on student strength and faculty on the university website
