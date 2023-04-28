17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

The committee investigating the death of a Class VI student in a road accident that took place on April 10 is yet to submit its report, 17 days after Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney ordered the probe.

The probe committee — comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the regional transport officer, SP (Headquarters), district child protection officer (DCPO) and district education officer (DEO) — was supposed to file the report within five days.

Daksh Sharma, 11, was on his way to the school in the morning of April 10 when he fell down from the three-wheeler he was in. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to a relative, Daksh usually commuted by the school bus, but had to shift to an auto-rickshaw after the tyre of the bus got punctured. He claimed that the boy fell due to a sudden jerk caused due to potholes in the road. District administration officials later said they were also probing if the boy was also run over by the three-wheeler.

The Deputy Commissioner formed a committee to probe the matter and directed it to submit the report within five days.

Sawhney today said, “The report is still awaited. I have been told that it is almost ready and would be submitted soon.”

Despite stringent directions by the district administration, overcrowded autos continue to ply on the city roads.

A city resident said, “While the probe report is yet to be tabled, it is the responsibility of the committee members, who are also heading various offices related to the issue, to ensure the proper implementation of the Safe School Vahan Scheme in the district.”