18 fresh cases of dengue detected in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 22

The district today reported 18 fresh dengue cases, taking the count to 220 this season.

Around 44 cases had been reported over the past two days. Of the 18 fresh cases, nine each have been reported from urban and rural areas. The Health Department apprehends a rise in the cases in the coming days.

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said the city had continuously been reporting more cases than the other parts of the district. The residential area near Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), including Shanti Nagar and Bajwa Colony, has turned into a dengue hotspot. Around 20 cases had been reported from this area alone, said Dr Sumeet.