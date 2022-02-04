19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 3

Nineteen youth, below the age of 35 years, are in the fray for eight Assembly seats in the district. All of them are contesting election for the first time. While most of them are contesting as Independent candidates, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Simranjit Singh Mann), among prominent political parties, has fielded two youth candidates, followed by Congress and BJP one each.

While the highest number of five candidates are contesting from Patiala Rural seat, which includes Congress candidate Mohit Mohindra (31), who is son of Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra. Jasdev Singh (27), also known as Jasleen Kaur from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party is another candidate from Patiala Rural seat. Jasdev is lone third gender individual in the fray. A 33-year-old Tejwinderpal Singh Saini of Charan Bagh and Abhishek Singh (32) of Bajwa Colony are contesting as Independent candidates, while 30-year-old Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, is contesting on the Samajik Sangharsh Party ticket from Patiala Rural.

On Patiala Rural seat, Ravinder Singh (30) of Mohalla Sukhdaspura and Jyoti Tiwari (29) of Rose Colony here are the only two youth contesting as Independent candidates.

On the other hand, the SAD (Mann) has fielded two youth candidates. Party candidate Gurjit Singh (32), a resident of Ladal village in Sangrur district is contesting on the Shutrana seat. Vikramjeet Singh (31) is also contesting from Sanour on SAD (Mann) ticket. Other candidates contesting from Sanour constituency are Navjot Singh (26) of Dealwal village (Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party) and Independent candidate Surinder Singh (35) of Bathoi Khurd village.

Gursewak Singh (32) and Harinder Singh (31), both residents of Muktsar Sahib, have filed their papers from the Rajpura assembly segment as Independent candidates.

Vikas Sharma (33) of Ward No. 8, Ghanaur, has filed his papers as an official candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Ghanaur seat. Jagneet Singh (28),a resident of Rajpura, and Gurlal Singh (32) of Sangrur have filed their papers as Independent candidates.

Samajwadi Party candidate Simranjit Singh (34), a resident of Power Colony, Model Town, Patiala, has filed his papers from Nabha, while Raju Ram (33) of Chak Amritsaria village, Lovepreet Singh (26) of Dhainthal village have filed their papers as Independent candidates from Samana.