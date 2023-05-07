192 take yoga training

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 6

The second batch of the 3rd National-Level Yogasana Judge Training Programme is being organised at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) here from May 5 to 7 in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the aegis of the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) and World Yogasana.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, Basic Training Centre, Bhanu, ITBP, Panchkula, and special guest Shivam Sharma, Director, NSNIS.

Dr Chandrakant Mishra, programme coordinator and Chief Coach, Yoga, NSNIS, said around 192 participants, including 76 women and 116 men judges, are undergoing training under the guidance of Dr Jaideep Arya, secretary-general (NYSF).