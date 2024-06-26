2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 25

In order to make the district green and to prevent the falling level of groundwater, the District Administration has set a target to plant 2.5 lakh saplings across the district. Addressing a meeting of administration officials, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said they would also spread awareness among the residents to install rainwater harvester systems to recharge the ground water.

She has directed all the block development and panchayat officers to install rainwater harvester systems under MNREGA to recharge the groundwater levels. The officials of the Canal Department were asked to mark the places for planting trees along the banks of canals and rivers in the district. The DC said saplings should be planted on major roads and other communication routes in the district, adding that officials need to ensure that saplings are planted in schools through the Education Department so that children have a clean environment.

The officials of the Agriculture Department were directed to make the small farmers aware of planting saplings too.

The DC said under the MGNREGA scheme, a ‘forest friend’ can be appointed for the maintenance of 200 plants, who would take care of the plants and water them. She said that there is a big change in the environment, so it is everyone’s duty to contribute to saving it by planting more plants so that the district remains green and clean.

