2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 13
As many as 2,969 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 23 crore awarded as compensation during the National Lok Adalat held here today.
Arun Gupta, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said the National Lok Adalat was held in the Sessions Division, Fatehgarh Sahib, and subdivisions Amloh and Khamanon to ensure speedy and hassle-free dispensation of justice.
Eight Benches were constituted to conduct the courts. He said cases pertaining to cognisable criminal offences, cheque bounce, motor accidents, matrimonial and family disputes, labour disputes, civil cases like rent, bank recovery, electricity and water bills and those in pre-litigation stage were taken up and settled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...