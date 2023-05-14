2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 13

As many as 2,969 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 23 crore awarded as compensation during the National Lok Adalat held here today.

Arun Gupta, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said the National Lok Adalat was held in the Sessions Division, Fatehgarh Sahib, and subdivisions Amloh and Khamanon to ensure speedy and hassle-free dispensation of justice.

Eight Benches were constituted to conduct the courts. He said cases pertaining to cognisable criminal offences, cheque bounce, motor accidents, matrimonial and family disputes, labour disputes, civil cases like rent, bank recovery, electricity and water bills and those in pre-litigation stage were taken up and settled.