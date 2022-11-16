2 brothers killed in accident on Patiala-Samana road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

Two brothers were killed in a road accident on the Patiala-Samana road last night. The deceased have been identified as Jaspal Singh and Channi, residents of Muradpura village of Samana block.

The accident took place near Chohat village at around 11 pm when the car, in which Jaspal and Channi were travelling along with four fellow villagers, rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the road.

Both brothers died on the spot while the other four persons sustained injuries.

The police said they have registered a case against the driver of the tractor-trailer under Section 283, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the IPC. Inquiry officer Jaswinder Singh said, “The tractor-trailer was wrongly parked on the road.”