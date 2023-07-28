2-day conference on cybernetics concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 27

A two-day international conference on posthumanism, cybernetics and human rights organised by the School of Languages and Public Relations Cell, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) here concluded with the valedictory session yesterday.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU); Dr Shveta Dhaliwal, from Thapar School of Liberal Arts; Dr Jasleen Kewlani, from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law; and Saurabh Malik, Deputy Legal Editor, The Tribune, shared literary, political, sociological, legal and journalistic perspectives on the exponential technological advancement and myriad interactions between man and machine.

Dr Rajesh talked about the open education resources and democratisation of knowledge. Jasleen Kewlani discussed the socialisation and family patterns in the age of burgeoning robotics. She raised concern regarding the cyber-waste in the years to come and the need to effectuate cyber policing. Saurabh Malik examined the concern for liability of posthuman entities for damages to man. He also discussed the transgressions of artificial intelligence that could threaten mankind.

Prof Bootheina Majoul, University of Carthage, elaborated on the precarious protagonists in posthuman literature in her valedictory address. She focussed on the crucial role of writers and philosophers in unveiling human subjugation and ethical degradation.

A total of 50 papers by academics, research scholars and professionals were presented during the conference that marked the commemoration of 75 years of India Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and G20 Presidency of India.

Varsity students for world meet

Patiala: Eleven students of Punjabi University are going to China to participate in the World University Games to be held from July 28 to August 8. The authorities said the volleyball team for the games included two players from the university. Four of its students would participate in archery, two each in badminton and fencing, and one in taekwondo. TNS

