2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 20

With two cases of diarrhoea on Saturday, the Health Department claimed that situation at the outbreak site, Prem Colony in the city, was under control.

At least 13 people — including children — had fallen ill on Friday, which sent the Health Department into tizzy, because it was the second outbreak in a time span of just 15 days.

Dr Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist, said fresh cases of diarrhoea cases had declined on Saturday. No diarrhoea patient was admitted to hospital, he said. “Only two cases with minor diarrhoea symptoms were reported at the outbreak site. Situation is completely under control,” said Dr Sumeet. Health teams were camping at the outbreak site to detect more cases if any, he added.