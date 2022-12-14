2 held for stealing sacks from mill

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 13

The Sirhind police have arrested two thieves for allegedly stealing paddy sacks from a rice mill situated at Malkomajra village. Those arrested have been identified as Watanbir Singh and Sudarshan Singh.

ASI Balbir Singh said the owner of the rice mill, Baljit Singh, had lodged a complaint stating that paddy sacks from his mills had been stolen. During the investigation, a CCTV footage was scrutinised. In the footage, two persons were seen taking away the paddy sacks in a vehicle.